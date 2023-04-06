River safety advocates warn of potentially dangerous conditions

LONE ROCK (WKOW) -- If you’re planning on getting your kayak or canoe out this weekend, river safety advocates are warning of potentially risky conditions.
Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway (FLOW) ask that you know before you go and take precautions.
Timm Zumm, president of FLOW, said anyone using the Wisconsin River going downstream towards Lone Rock should instead keep on the right side of the river. Construction to build a new bridge in Lone Rock has blocked anyone heading left to the main channel of the river.
Zumm said he advises people to avoid heading left and getting stuck there.
With high water levels from recent rainfall and snow melting, Zumm also said turning around could be a matter of life and death.
"Higher water also means it's faster and there are virtually no sandbars," Zumm explained. "It's cold water so if something happens, you have a problem."
He said the high water levels mean falling out of your craft in isn't as simple as just getting back in. Zumm said fighting the current and cold temperatures are risks he hopes people will avoid.
"A lot of times in the dead of summer, if you dip over or you wipe out, you can just get out and stand up and that's fun," he said. "But right now it can be life-threatening."
Zumm said through work with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Iowa County Emergency Management, they were able to set up a text alert river safety system.
It's a simple as signing up for alerts on the emergency management website or texting RIVERWAY to 77295.
"If all of a sudden a terrible storm pops up out of nowhere as it develops, then you'll get a alert on that," Zumm explained. "So you can hunker down before it hits."
Zumm said he hopes people use it and make smart choices on the river.
"If it saves one life, it's worth the money we invested in it," he said.
After a young girl fell in the river a while back, FLOW started another program offering free life vests.
They will be restocking those posts across several boat landings in the area for the spring and summer season.
"You know how many lives we save, but when nobody's drowning, that's a good clue that it's working," Zumm added.