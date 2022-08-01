 Skip to main content
Riverside Meats recalls Polish sausage

  • Updated
Recall alert

MADISON (WKOW) -- Waukesha butcher, Riverside Meats, issued a recall for Polish sausage sold at stores throughout the state.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), the Class II recall applies to smoked hot Polish sausage, 10-lb. boxes, including a packaging date on, or before, July 27, 2022.

DATCP officials reported that evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors showed the product was misbranded and produced without an approved formula.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product.

