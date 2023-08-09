RNC and Wisconsin Republicans motion to intervene in Democrats' absentee ballot lawsuit

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Tuesday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and Wisconsin's Republican Party moved forward with a motion to intervene in a case filed seeking to restore absentee ballot drop boxes throughout the state.
In a lawsuit filed last month, a coalition of liberal groups argued that Wisconsin's absentee ballot laws were unconstitutional and severely reduced voter accessibility.
Last year, a vote by the Supreme Court's conservative majority ruled that the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) did not have authority over drop box locations, supporting Republican claims that fraud exists in absentee voting.
It's a claim Deputy Executive Director Aneesa McMillan with Priority USA says was a ploy to decrease voter turnout among people of color and vulnerable communities.
Republicans are now calling out Democrats, stating that the lawsuit attempts to undo settled law. The RNC says it is supporting the WEC to bring back faith in our elections.
27 News spoke with the Republican National Committee's legal communications Director Gates McGavick, who says that Republicans are simply fighting to preserve election laws in Wisconsin.
"There's a reason that the law says no drop boxes in Wisconsin. That decision was made last year, and again, we're just asking that the law be upheld," McGavick said. We're not trying to do anything crazy. We're simply rising to the defense of the law."
The RNC issued the "Bank Your Vote" initiative in Wisconsin to promote early voting among its base, shifting away from messaging that the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections were rigged.
Studies have shown that Democrats and Liberals are more likely to vote early, but McGavick says Republicans are not targeting early voting to further the party's interest, but to ensure it has safeguards.