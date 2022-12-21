 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph by Thursday afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard
conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch
possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills will plummet
rapidly throughout the day on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

RNC announces dates for 2024 convention in Milwaukee

  • Updated
  • 0
Milwaukee Skyline
MGN

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The Republican National Committee announced when its National Convention is being held in Milwaukee. 

Milwaukee was unanimously selected to hold the convention back in August. Now, the RNC announced the convention will take place from July 15-18, 2024. 

RNC Chairperson Ronna McDaniel expressed her excitement for the convention in a statement. 

"We look forward to our continued work with the beautiful city of Milwaukee to make this convention week a success. Republicans will stand united in Milwaukee in 2024 to share our message of freedom and opportunity with the world."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the city is ready to show the world it's "open for business, conventions and tourism." 

"The presidential nomination convention is a historical opportunity to present what a phenomenal place Milwaukee truly is," Cavalier said in a statement. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

