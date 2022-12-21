RNC announces dates for 2024 convention in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The Republican National Committee announced when its National Convention is being held in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee was unanimously selected to hold the convention back in August. Now, the RNC announced the convention will take place from July 15-18, 2024.
RNC Chairperson Ronna McDaniel expressed her excitement for the convention in a statement.
"We look forward to our continued work with the beautiful city of Milwaukee to make this convention week a success. Republicans will stand united in Milwaukee in 2024 to share our message of freedom and opportunity with the world."
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the city is ready to show the world it's "open for business, conventions and tourism."
"The presidential nomination convention is a historical opportunity to present what a phenomenal place Milwaukee truly is," Cavalier said in a statement.