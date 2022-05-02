RNC close to decision on 2024 convention

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Republican National Convention leaders are closing in on a decision that could bring the 2024 event to Wisconsin.
The finalists are Milwaukee and Nashville.
The RNC could bring a potential $200 million economic boost to the host city's area.
But Milwaukee's crime rate could work against the city's bid.
There have been 67 homicides so far this year, an increase from this time last year. 2021 was a record-breaking year for homicides.
"It's not just Milwaukee. It's cities across the country that have experienced rising crime and those questions were asked. They were certainly asked of Nashville as well," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson told WISN-TV.
RNC officials have previously said they expect to make a decision this summer.