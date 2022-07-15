 Skip to main content
RNC committee recommends Milwaukee as host for 2024 convention

  • Updated
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The Republican National Convention Site Selection Committee recommends Milwaukee to host the 2024 convention.

"It is a testament to the forthright and professional behavior embraced by Milwaukee’s city leaders throughout the process," said RNC Senior Advisor Richard Walters in a statement. 

Walters said a final decision will be made by RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel "in the coming weeks." 

Milwaukee was chosen to host the Democratic National Convention in 2020, but the event ended up as mostly virtual due to COVID-19. 

