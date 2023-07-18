RNC doubles down on presidential debate requirements

MADISON (WKOW) -- GOP candidates are struggling to meet the threshold of new requirements announced by the Republican National Committee ahead of its first presidential debate taking place next month.
The RNC is hoping that these new provisions will lead the party to a presidential nominee who has worked to receive a strong base of grassroots support, while also promoting unity and uniformity among the party.
The committee is requiring all candidates secure 40,000 unique donors, 200 of those donors must be from 20 different states or territories.
The provisions were intended to create a level playing field, however, they had little effect on candidates willing to pay large sums of money to attract donors. To stay in the running, less popular candidates have resorted to unique methods in order to qualify for the debate stage.
“We got to have sensible limits on what is spent in presidential campaigns so that voters can hear about issues, rather than hear so much about how much money this candidate raised or how much candidate money this candidate raised,” said Wisconsin Common Cause Executive Director Jay Heck.
The committee doubled down Tuesday, clarifying that candidates would also need to receive one percent of votes in two national polls and two early state polls from separate states to qualify.
While no candidate has met qualifications to participate in the debate yet, leading GOP candidates like former President Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Mike Pence are expected to hit that mark.