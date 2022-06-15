RNC launches events to recruit poll observers. Protestors say it's a plan to harass urban voters

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Republican National Committee on Wednesday held the first in a series of events meant to inform conservative volunteers about how they can serve as election observers and poll workers this year.
Liberal protestors and critics accused the GOP of recruiting people to disrupt voting at polling places in the state's biggest cities.
Demonstrators gathered outside Kavanaugh's Esquire Club on Madison's north side Wednesday afternoon. The RNC, in partnership with the Republican Party of Wisconsin, held what it calls "Election Integrity Roundtables" in Madison and Onalaska.
Former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly was slated to attend the events. A total of nine were scheduled over the course of the week, ending Saturday with programs in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha.
Listings for the events describe them as a chance to ask questions about how elections are administered in the state and offer recommendations to improve the party's strategy.
"This is really important, to make sure citizens understand the process and they know how they can participate as a poll worker, an observer, a chief inspector," Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) said.
Liberal groups and Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) and Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) spoke at a protest outside the Madison restaurant. They accused the GOP of plotting to have an army of disrupters causing problems at urban polling places, and casting frivolous challenges of ballots throughout the August and November elections.
"This is an effort, not to persuade people to vote for their side, but to dissuade and harass people who might vote in a way they don't like," Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, said. "And that's not how our democracy is supposed to work."
Rachel Reisner, an RNC spokesperson, accused the demonstrators of harassing conservatives who were looking to take a hands-on role in overseeing the 2022 mid-term elections.
“Democrats protesting and intimidating volunteers who are interested in becoming poll watchers and workers are disenfranchising Republicans who have a legal right to be involved in the process," Reisner said.
What, exactly, Republicans are discussing at these roundtables is unclear. The RNC is banning press and the public at large from observing the events.
"I wasn't invited either," Brandtjen said when asked about the lack of transparency at the events. "I have not gotten a full agenda on it and, as I understand it, observer training, going through the issues at hand. I can't answer for them."
Brandtjen is listed as a featured speaker at the "Election Integrity Summit" on June 24-25 in Wauwatosa. Brandtjen, who chairs the Assembly's elections committee, has invited speakers who made baseless claims of widespread election fraud in 2020.
Courts, recounts, and reviews from nonpartisan state officials and a conservative group all concluded there was no widespread fraud in Wisconsin, which President Joe Biden won by more than 20,000 votes.
The event is organized by Cleta Mitchell, who was a lawyer for former President Donald Trump and was on the call when Trump tried to pressure Georgia's secretary of state to "find" more votes for him.
Michael Gableman, who Assembly Republicans hired to oversee their review of the 2020 election, is also scheduled to speak at the two-day forum. A Dane County judge said Wednesday he's fining Gableman $2,000 a day after finding Gableman in contempt over his failure to provide all relevant records from his election review.
Judge Frank Remington also referred Gableman to the Office of Lawyer Regulation for possible discipline over his outburst on the witness stand Friday and his mocking of Remington on a hot mic during a recess in the hearing.