RNC unanimously selects Milwaukee to host 2024 convention

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Milwaukee is the host for the 2024 RNC National Convention, chairperson Ronna McDaniel announced Friday on Twitter. 

According to McDaniel, the vote for Milwaukee as the host city was unanimous. 

McDaniel says she looks forward to working with city officials to "deliver an incredible convention for our Party and nominate the next President of the United States." 

Previously, the site selection committee recommended the city to host the convention. 

Milwaukee was chosen to host the Democratic National Convention in 2020, but the event ended up as mostly virtual due to COVID-19. 

