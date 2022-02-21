 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road America offers winter driving course

  • Updated
Road America Winter driving

PLYMOUTH, WI (WKOW) -- Road America is known for racing, but drivers are taking a detour to the race track this winter.

From January to March, Road America offers a winter driving course.

It's open to new drivers and those looking to sharpen their skills.

Larry Boyer is the chief instructor.

He tells WISN when we see rain, snow or ice, a tire's grip decreases.

"When it rains, we have about 70% of that effective grip of that tire. When it snows, it goes to 30% and when it's icy it goes to 10%."

Road America supplies the vehicle for the course. 