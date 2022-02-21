Road America offers winter driving course

PLYMOUTH, WI (WKOW) -- Road America is known for racing, but drivers are taking a detour to the race track this winter.
From January to March, Road America offers a winter driving course.
It's open to new drivers and those looking to sharpen their skills.
Larry Boyer is the chief instructor.
He tells WISN when we see rain, snow or ice, a tire's grip decreases.
"When it rains, we have about 70% of that effective grip of that tire. When it snows, it goes to 30% and when it's icy it goes to 10%."
Road America supplies the vehicle for the course.