Road closed for several hours after milk tanker crash in Green County

ALBANY, Wis. (WKOW) — A road closure in Green County was closed for several hours Wednesday while crews cleaned up a milk tanker crash, according to a Green County dispatcher.
At about 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Green County Sheriff's Office alerted drivers of a closure between Bump Road and Peebles Road in the Albany village limits.
Authorities said the tanker truck was the only vehicle involved and the main concern after the crash was cleaning up the milk the truck was hauling.
The roadway was closed for several hours and Green County Sheriff's Office states it has reopened.
27 News is still working to learn if anyone was hurt.