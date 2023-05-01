Road closure in Madison due to Atwood Avenue reconstruction

MADISON (WKOW) -- A reconstruction project on Madison's near east side will impact traffic starting Monday.
Walter Street will be closed from Atwood Avenue to Johns Street because of roadwork on Atwood Avenue.
The city says there will be detours for traffic in the area, including taking Walter Street to Johns Street, then Dennett Drive to access Atwood Avenue.
Walkways for foot traffic on Atwood Avenue and Walter Street will be open. Metro Transit will continue to have temporary bus stops at Atwood Avenue and Walter Street.
The Walter Street closure will last until mid-June.
Atwood Avenue's reconstruction is set to be complete in the fall of 2023.