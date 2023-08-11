Road closures announced ahead of Madison Mini Marathon

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison has announced road closures for Saturday during the Madison Mini Marathon.
Several downtown streets will be closed in preparation for the race beginning at 7 a.m.
Traffic will not be allowed to cross the route when runners are present. The race will begin at North Park Street and continue to the Capitol Square, through the UW Arboretum and back to the UW Campus.
According to the city of Madison Engineering team, all streets will reopen by noon.
Route information can be found on the Mini Marathon website. Metro Transit detours can be found on the City of Madison website.