Road closures due to Willy Street Fair

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several streets including Williamson Street will be closed for Sept. 17 and 18 during Willy Street Fair.
Williamson Street will be closed between South Livingston Street and South Ingersoll Street. And the 300 blocks of South Paterson Street and South Brearly Street will also be closed.
The closures will occur under the following schedule:
- Saturday, September 17
- Streets closed 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Sunday, September 18
- Streets closed 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
The Sunday parade will close additional streets from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The parade route includes:
- South Paterson Street from Williamson Street to Spaight Street
- Spaight Street from South Paterson Street to South Ingersoll Street
- South Ingersoll Street from Spaight Street to Williamson Street
- Williamson Street from South Ingersoll Street to Paterson Street
Metro Transit detours can be found here.