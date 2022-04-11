 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Road closures expected in Columbia Co. as construction gets underway

  • Updated
Road construction sign

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- Road closures are expected starting Monday in Columbia County as construction gets underway.

Work will begin on WIS 89/Farnham Street, between Avalon Road and Park Avenue, in the City of Columbus.

columbia co. construction map

The plan is to fix deteriorated pavement and widen the roads in that area.

If you normally travel that way, you can take the detour, following WIS 19 and WIS 73. 

WIS 73 will also be closed at the WIS 89 and WIS 73 intersection for two weeks during construction.

The project is scheduled to wrap up in August.

Tags

Recommended for you