Road closures expected in Columbia Co. as construction gets underway

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- Road closures are expected starting Monday in Columbia County as construction gets underway.
Work will begin on WIS 89/Farnham Street, between Avalon Road and Park Avenue, in the City of Columbus.
The plan is to fix deteriorated pavement and widen the roads in that area.
If you normally travel that way, you can take the detour, following WIS 19 and WIS 73.
WIS 73 will also be closed at the WIS 89 and WIS 73 intersection for two weeks during construction.
The project is scheduled to wrap up in August.