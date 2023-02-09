Road conditions begin deteriorating as rain mix turns to snow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) — As the rain mix starts to change over into snow, road conditions are getting worse in southern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 511 Map, as of 8:30 a.m., shows most major roads have slippery stretches and some of the 27 News northern most viewing area have ice covered roads. By 9 a.m., some roads in Iowa County were covered in snow.

27 News Meteorologists say the snow mix will fall heaviest during the late morning through early afternoon. It should lighten before many drive home in the evening.

