...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Wet, heavy snow expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches with locally higher amounts possible. Lesser snow amounts
for southeast Dodge County. Winds gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* WHERE...Fond du Lac, Dodge, Columbia, Dane, Iowa and Lafayette
Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions begin deteriorating as rain mix turns to snow

  • Updated
Road conditions 8:30 AM WisDOT

MADISON (WKOW) — As the rain mix starts to change over into snow, road conditions are getting worse in southern Wisconsin. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 511 Map, as of 8:30 a.m., shows most major roads have slippery stretches and some of the 27 News northern most viewing area have ice covered roads. By 9 a.m., some roads in Iowa County were covered in snow. 

27 News Meteorologists say the snow mix will fall heaviest during the late morning through early afternoon. It should lighten before many drive home in the evening. 

You can keep up with weather and road conditions at the links below. 

Weather and Road Conditions

