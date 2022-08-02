Road design is part of probe into Madison bicyclist's collision death

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison Police Department official said the design of a road is part of the investigation of a deadly collision between a bicyclist and a box truck driver.
Authorities have yet to publicly identify the bicyclist, 70, who died as a result of the Monday afternoon collision on Pflaum Road at Mustang Way.
Traffic Division Lieutenant Tony Fiore said the bicyclist was in the dedicated bicycle lane adjacent to the traffic lane. He said at the point where the road's traffic lanes increase from one to two, a vehicle in front of the box truck merged into the additional, left lane.
"The (box truck driver) was going to continue in the outside lane, his lane of travel, and the bicyclist moved out of the bike lane into the lane of travel and that's where the collision occurred," Fiore said.
"The investigation into this crash is ongoing but it appears to be a tragic event with no criminal component," MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. "The driver of the box truck has been cooperative with the investigation. Speed also does not appear to be a factor."
Fiore noted there are streets in Madison where a buffer lane exists between the bicycle lane and the lane of motor vehicle traffic. He said the lane provides those traveling more reaction time. Fiore cited instances when the door of a parked car on the street is unexpectedly opened as a bicycle passes as examples of the need for reaction space.
Fiore said the City of Madison's Vision Zero project and its aim of zero traffic deaths incorporates the buffer principle.
"Certainly part of the Vision Zero project is really providing that buffer space between bicyclists and a motor vehicle, pedestrians and a motor vehicle," he said.
The stretch of Pflaum Road where the collision took place lacks any buffer lane.
"It's fortunate enough to have a bike lane but it's not...as wide, providing that buffer bike lane that many of the bicyclists and pedestrians would hope for," Fiore said.
Fiore said it's not known yet whether additional room to maneuver could have allowed the bicyclist to correct his turn or abort it and avoid the truck.