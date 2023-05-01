Roads start reopening in Grant Co. as flood waters recede

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) —
As of Monday morning, the sheriff's office reports CTY Highway C east of HWY 18/35 and HWY 133 between Potosi and Cassville have reopened.
There are still several roads still closed because of flooding. According to the sheriff's office, CTY Highway X from Wyalusing Beach to Gasner Hollow Road is expected to stay closed until at least Tuesday.
Glen Haven Township also has a couple of closed roadways: Closing Dam, Dugway Road and Good-Nuf Hollow Road.
The integrity of these roads will need to be checked on once the water recedes.