 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roads start reopening in Grant Co. as flood waters recede

  • Updated
  • 0
Bagley flooding

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) —

As of Monday morning, the sheriff's office reports CTY Highway C east of HWY 18/35 and HWY 133 between Potosi and Cassville have reopened. 

There are still several roads still closed because of flooding. According to the sheriff's office, CTY Highway X from Wyalusing Beach to Gasner Hollow Road is expected to stay closed until at least Tuesday. 

Glen Haven Township also has a couple of closed roadways: Closing Dam, Dugway Road and Good-Nuf Hollow Road. 

The integrity of these roads will need to be checked on once the water recedes. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you