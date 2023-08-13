 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with
locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Dane and Rock. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across the watch area,
especially from late this morning through late this evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Rock Aqua Jays win national title

  Updated
WARSAW, Ind. (WKOW) -- The Rock Aqua Jays from Janesville won the Division I Show Ski National Championship at Hidden Lake in Warsaw, Ind., this weekend.

Mad-City Ski Team from Madison placed second.

In a press release, USA Water Ski & Wake Sports said the tournament featured 14 teams and more than 1,500 athletes.

According to the organization, the Rock Aqua Jays earned high scoring awards for ballet, doubles, swivel, towboat driving, showmanship and high individual club act.

Grace Petzold of the Rock Aqua Jays and Derek Buchman of the Mad-City Ski Team also won the Willa Cook and Skip Gilkerson awards. Those are given to the tournament’s top female performer and top male performer.

This is the Rock Aqua Jays’ 22nd national title.

