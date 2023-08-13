Rock Aqua Jays win national title

WARSAW, Ind. (WKOW) -- The Rock Aqua Jays from Janesville won the Division I Show Ski National Championship at Hidden Lake in Warsaw, Ind., this weekend.
Mad-City Ski Team from Madison placed second.
In a press release, USA Water Ski & Wake Sports said the tournament featured 14 teams and more than 1,500 athletes.
According to the organization, the Rock Aqua Jays earned high scoring awards for ballet, doubles, swivel, towboat driving, showmanship and high individual club act.
Grace Petzold of the Rock Aqua Jays and Derek Buchman of the Mad-City Ski Team also won the Willa Cook and Skip Gilkerson awards. Those are given to the tournament’s top female performer and top male performer.
This is the Rock Aqua Jays’ 22nd national title.