Rock Co. accepting applications for $3M in grants to combat homelessness

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Rock County officials are now accepting grant applications for local programs to help the homeless.
The Rock County Board of Supervisors has set aside $3 million to fight homelessness in Rock County.
According to Jackie Revels, Rock County’s Homelessness Prevention Coordinator, there is an "escalating need for resources for homeless individuals and families and we look forward to supporting innovative efforts across Rock County with this matching grant program.”
Community non-profit organizations or municipalities in Rock County are eligible to submit applications for these funds. Proposed initiatives must focus on creating new and/or expanding existing services to serve homeless individuals or families and support homelessness prevention efforts.
Online applications must be submitted by September 26, 2022, by 5 p.m.
The funds are part of Rock County's allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act.