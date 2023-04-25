Rock Co. authorities identify woman who died in weekend crash

ROCK, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner identified the woman who died in a crash over the weekend.

Officials state Susan Hohmann, 55, of Janesville died from injuries sustained in the crash.

A report of the crash came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Road D and W. Hanover Road.

Rock County Sheriff's Office officials reported one person has been arrested on a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. He was also cited for operating a motor vehicle left of center and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.