 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock Co. authorities identify woman who died in weekend crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash MGN

ROCK, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner identified the woman who died in a crash over the weekend.

Officials state Susan Hohmann, 55, of Janesville died from injuries sustained in the crash.

A report of the crash came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Road D and W. Hanover Road.

Rock County Sheriff's Office officials reported one person has been arrested on a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. He was also cited for operating a motor vehicle left of center and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

 

Tags

Recommended for you