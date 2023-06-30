Rock Co. authorities plan slow-no-wake restrictions on Rock River because of fireworks

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — Portions of the Rock River will have slow-no-wake declarations in effect during parts of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Rock County Sheriff's Office Deputy Travis Lund said the declarations will be in effect for two different fireworks shows— one in Janesville and another in Beloit.
For the Janesville fireworks show on July 1, the slow-no-wake will be in effect from the West Highway 14 Bridge to the West Centerway Street Dam from 5 p.m. to midnight.
For the Beloit fireworks show on July 4, the slow-no-wake will be in effect from Preservation Park south to the Stateline from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Lund says the Rock River becomes "very chaotic and dangerous" during holiday festivities because of the number of boats present. He says the sheriff's office hopes the speed restriction will help keep all boaters safe.
Both units from the Rock County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will be on the water to enforce safety violations on both days.