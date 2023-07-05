 Skip to main content
Rock Co. authorities pull vehicle from Rock River

  • Updated
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office Web
By Nick Landi

MADISON (WKOW) — The Rock County Sheriff's Office has removed a vehicle from the Rock River that was recently found by a community member. 

Sergeant Kevin Skatrud said a citizen found what seemed to be a sunken vehicle near Riverside Park in Janesville on July 3. The tipster was able to provide an exact location and photos from a side-scan sonar. 

Two days later, Skatrud said the sheriff's office dive found the vehicle in 12 feet of water and attached tow straps. With the help of a tow company, the vehicle was removed from the river. 

Skatrud said the "origin" of the vehicle is unknown and is being investigated.  

