Rock Co. doctors see surge in respiratory illnesses, say it's the worst they have experienced

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Respiratory viruses are overwhelming hospitals across the state, and for some doctors in southern Wisconsin, it's the worst they have ever seen.

Dan Beardmore is a Pediatrician at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. Before coming to Wisconsin, he trained in cities like Chicago and Philadelphia.

In all his years of practice, he said this is the worst respiratory virus season he's experienced.

"A couple of weeks ago was one of our worst weekends, I think in this hospital's history," he said. "The hospitals been built for 11 years now. And for the first time ever, my colleagues had to ask what our max number of pediatric admissions were."

According to the Rock County Health Department, over the last four weeks, there has been a 35% increase in hospitalized patients with respiratory illnesses.

They say over the last two weeks, an average 617 patients are treated each week. This number is slightly higher compared to this time last year when hospitals were averaging 553 patients.

"I think two weeks was probably when it was at its worst, when it peaked," Beardmore said. "Local children's hospitals were full and unable to accept regional transfers."

What makes things even harder, he said is being in a rural area. This is because they don't have the local Children's Hospital or Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) with the highest levels of care.

"If we had a child who was getting sicker or in our ER and wasn't appropriate for our hospital and needed a higher level of care, our ER doctors are sometimes calling three, four or five hospitals before they found a place for the kid because there was just so much of this going around," Beardmore said.

He said the hospital is doing better than it was just a few weeks ago, but said the same coughing and sneezing is something he is experiencing at home, too.

"Being a parent has helped me move from sympathy to empathy in so many ways. And here's another one, my own two-year old has a terrible illness right now," he said.

He pointed out that having a fever in the beginning of an illness is expected but said if you're three to five days into the illness and getting a new fever, it is oftentimes a sign of a secondary pneumonia or ear infection.

Dr. Beardmore said it's a good reminder to stay up to date with your pediatrician appointments and vaccinations.

He also said to watch for symptoms like coughing, sneezing, high fevers and trouble breathing.