Rock Co. law enforcement launching sober driving task force in February

(WKOW) — Several Rock County law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on impaired driving in February.
A total of seven agencies are joining together in the Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force on February 3-4 and 17-18, according to a Facebook post by the City of Beloit Police Department.
During the enforcement times, extra officers will be on patrol to discourage people from driving while impaired.
The post said there will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints.
Beloit Police Sergeant Eric Rohrer said anyone who gets behind a wheel while drunk or high endangers lives.
“Our goal is to reduce the number of impaired drivers in Beloit and send the message that driving under the influence is never acceptable," he said. "We want to see each and every person get home safely each and every day.”
If you're drunk, high or buzzed, you can ride public transport, a taxi or ask a sober friend to drive you. You can also use the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's free Drive Sober app to find a ride, and even some taverns and restaurants have a Safe Ride program.
If you see someone who's driving while impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as you can about the driver, the vehicle and the location.
The following agencies are participating:
- Rock County Sheriff’s Department
- Janesville Police Department
- Town of Beloit Police Department
- City of Beloit Police Department
- Town of Turtle Police Department
- Clinton Police Department
- Orfordville Police Department