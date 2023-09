JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The inmate who died after being found unresponsive at the Rock County Jail has been identified.

The Rock County Medical Examiner identifies him as Patrick Kranda, 61, of Edgerton.

Jail staff and first responders tried to revive him after he was found unresponsive, but Kranda died at the hospital.

The cause of his death is pending at this time.

Additional testing is underway.