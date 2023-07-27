Rock Co. opens cooling centers during heat wave

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Rock County has opened several cooling centers for people to escape the heat this week.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office is encouraging citizens who don't have access to air conditioning to visit places that do, such as public buildings, malls, libraries or senior centers. They can also stay with family, friends or neighbors who have air conditioning.
A full list of the available cooling centers is attached below.
The listed centers will automatically be considered cooling centers during normal business hours during high temperatures. They are not considered overnight shelters.
During the heat wave, the community should be familiar with the symptoms of heat illness, such as weakness, dizziness, nausea or muscle cramps. Anyone who experiences these symptoms should be moved to an air-conditioned area, drink water and cool down with damp washrags. If symptoms don't improve, go to an emergency room or call 911.
You can learn more on heat awareness and safety online.