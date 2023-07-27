Rock Co. opens cooling centers during heat wave

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
561 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

FOND DU LAC

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

DODGE                 JEFFERSON             WALWORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD,
BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE,
BRODHEAD, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY,
ELKHORN, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, JANESVILLE,
JEFFERSON, LAKE GENEVA, LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN,
MAYVILLE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO, NESHKORO, OXFORD,
PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY,
SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUPUN, WESTFIELD, AND WHITEWATER.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...Now through 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rock Co. opens cooling centers during heat wave

  • Updated
  • 0
Cooling Center

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Rock County has opened several cooling centers for people to escape the heat this week.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is encouraging citizens who don't have access to air conditioning to visit places that do, such as public buildings, malls, libraries or senior centers. They can also stay with family, friends or neighbors who have air conditioning. 

A full list of the available cooling centers is attached below.

The listed centers will automatically be considered cooling centers during normal business hours during high temperatures. They are not considered overnight shelters.

During the heat wave, the community should be familiar with the symptoms of heat illness, such as weakness, dizziness, nausea or muscle cramps. Anyone who experiences these symptoms should be moved to an air-conditioned area, drink water and cool down with damp washrags. If symptoms don't improve, go to an emergency room or call 911.

You can learn more on heat awareness and safety online.

