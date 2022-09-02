Rock Co. Sheriff warns of potential police impersonator

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — The Rock County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be on the lookout for a potential police impersonator.
Sheriff Troy Knudson said a woman was stopped by someone she believed to be a law enforcement officer late Tuesday evening. Knudson said the stop happened in the town of Rock on Plymouth Church Road by Bakke Road.
After speaking with the woman, the man allowed her to leave.
The Sheriff's Office learned of this stop through social media, and after speaking to the driver, they determined that this stop was not done by law enforcement.
According to the woman's description, the man was driving a dark-colored truck or SUV that had red and blue alternating lights in the upper front windshield.
The impersonator was described as white man in his early to mid thirties who was 6 feet tall, slender, with brown hair and a goatee.
Knudson said the man was wearing a black uniform short-sleeve shirt, black pants and black Baseball hat with a duty belt, though the woman was uncertain what may have been on the belt.
If you have information regarding this incident, call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at any of the following numbers to reach an on-duty patrol sergeant:
- 608-757-7919
- 608-757-7918
- 608-757-7917
To remain anonymous, call the Rock County Crime Stoppers line at 608-756-3636.