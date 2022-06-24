Rock Co. Sheriff's Office deputy hospitalized after crash with tow truck

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A Rock County Sheriff's Office deputy is in the hospital after being involved in a crash with a tow truck Thursday night, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said around 3:50 p.m., deputies were responding to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound in another jurisdiction.
While responding to the emergency, a deputy was involved in a crash with a tow truck at E L T Townline Road and South Prairie Avenue in the township of Turtle.
The Deputy sustained minor injuries, as did the occupants of the tow truck.
The two occupants of the tow truck were treated and released Thursday night.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.