Rock Co. Sheriff's Office investigating after dead person found in abandoned home

TURTLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home.
Commander Aaron Burdick said the sheriff's office was told about a possible dead person around noon on Sunday.
Deputies were later dispatched to the home and found a body inside. The Dane County Medical examiner's office responded to coordinate the death investigation.
Burdick said investigators are working to identify the person.
He said there is no danger to the public and more information will be released when it's available.