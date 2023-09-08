Rock Co. Sheriff's Office investigating inmate death

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate died at the county jail Friday morning.
Capt. Nick Brown said a correctional officer at the Rock County Jail was told to check on a sleeping inmate -- who is only identified as a male.
The officer went to the inmate and checked on him, but he was unresponsive.
Despite lifesaving efforts from jail staff and first responders, the inmate died.
The Rock County Medical Examiner and Rock County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau are investigating the death.
Brown said more information will be released when it is available.