Rock Co. Sheriff's Office searching for man who went missing after crash

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Rock County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who went missing after a car crash.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin State Patrol tried to stop a speeding vehicle around 2:20 a.m. Captain Mark Thompson said the driver — identified as Christopher Miller, 27, — crashed the vehicle into a traffic light in Janesville but drove until the vehicle became disabled on I-39/90 near Avalon Road.

Miller then ran away from the scene and Thompson said he hasn't been seen or heard from since.

27 News spoke to Miller's family on Monday, who say they haven't heard from him since the incident.

Now, the sheriff’s office, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, are searching the area for Miller with drones, UTVs, ATVs and on foot, but he hasn't been found.

The sheriff's office describes Miller as a 6'-tall Black male who weighs 178 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt.

If you have information on Miller's whereabouts, call the Rock County 911 Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-757-2244.