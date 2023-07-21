Rock Co. Sheriff's Office warns of law enforcement impersonator scams

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of scam callers impersonating sheriff's office employees.
Captain Josh Lund said in the last few days, four people have told the sheriff's office they received scam calls from an alleged "Deputy Sheriff Spoden" from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Lund notes Spoden has since retired from office.
In each case, the caller left messages saying the person needed to return his call regarding an urgent legal matter. Lund said the call was a man with a southern accent.
Lund also said the calls all came from the same phone number, which appears to be an untraceable voiceover IP number spoofed from the internet.
Once when someone answered the phone, the caller told the woman she missed a court appearance and needed to drive to the Rock County Sheriff's Office while staying on the phone with her the entire drive. The drive would have taken over two hours.
Lund said while the sheriff's office sometimes schedules meetings over the phone, it would never require someone to travel so far or stay on the phone for such a long time.
If you receive a similar call, report it to the sheriff's office at 608-757-2244.