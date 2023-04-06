Rock Co. Sheriff's Office warns of uptick in fraud cases, gives prevention reminders

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — The Rock County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of an uptick in fraud cases in the area.
Sheriff Curtis Fell says many of the scammers target older people, and once the money is gone, it often can't be recovered.
Fell is asking the public to be careful of these scams and to watch out for each other, especially those who are older. For example, if you see someone ahead of you at the store with a large amount of gift cards, they may be the victim of a scam.
Fell provides the following fraud prevention tips:
- The IRS will contact you through U.S. Mail. There are times when the IRS will contact a person by phone or in person, but the contact is preceded by a letter sent through the mail.
- If someone is asking you to pay for a fine or other services by gift cards, this should set off red flags. Scammers use this tactic to easily access money.
- The Rock County Sheriff’s Office -- and most other law enforcement agencies -- will not contact you by phone to pay for an outstanding warrant or fine. If a person claiming to be a law enforcement officer calls and states you have a warrant for your arrest and you need to pay it, hang up and contact the agency that the person says that they are calling from to verify.
- "Grandchild in jail" scams often target older adult. A person will call and claim to be the person's grandchild, saying they are currently in jail and need bond money. Most of the time, they will not know the grandchild’s name until it's given to them. Do not act on these phone calls. Call relatives to check the status of your loved one.
- Do not give any personal identifying information over the phone unless it's a trusted source and you initiate the contact.
- Amazon or bank account is locked and you need to change a password, do not click the link. Go to the official website through your browser, login to the account and check for yourself.
If something doesn't seem right, Fell says to ask someone. Call a trusted friend, family member or the Rock County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at at 608-757-2244.