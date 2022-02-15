 Skip to main content
Rock County authorities identify driver in fatal Janesville crash

  • Updated
JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Rock County Sheriff's Office has identified the other driver in a fatal head-on crash that occurred February 11. 

According to an updated press release, the driver is 30-year-old Justin Archer of Sun Prairie. He allegedly crossed the centerline while driving on Highway 14 and Highway E in the town of Janesville, hitting another car head on. 

The other driver, identified by family members as Kevin Olson, died after being taken to a hospital. 

The Sheriff's Office states the investigation into the incident is ongoing and further information about charges or court dates for Archer will be released at a later date. Online court records show Archer has been charged with OWI. 

