Rock County authorities identify man killed when tree fell on truck

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Authorities have identified the man killed when a tree fell onto the cab of a dump truck.
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Randall Reilly, 61, of Edgerton. Preliminary results of an autopsy confirmed he died as a result from injuries sustained in the incident.
A large tree fell onto the dump truck's cab while it was travelling southbound on N. River Road in Janesville.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office drone team responded to the scene for evidentiary purposes, but there is not a criminal investigation at this time.