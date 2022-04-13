 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Rock County authorities identify man killed when tree fell on truck

  • Updated
Police Lights – ANCHOR

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Authorities have identified the man killed when a tree fell onto the cab of a dump truck. 

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Randall Reilly, 61, of Edgerton. Preliminary results of an autopsy confirmed he died as a result from injuries sustained in the incident. 

A large tree fell onto the dump truck's cab while it was travelling southbound on N. River Road in Janesville. 

The Rock County Sheriff's Office drone team responded to the scene for evidentiary purposes, but there is not a criminal investigation at this time.

 

