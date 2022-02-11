 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock County authorities identify victim of crash on West Creedy Road

  • Updated
police lights 2

BELOIT (WKOW) — The Rock County Medical Examiners Office has identified a man who died as a result of a crash on February 2. 

According to Director of Operations Suzanne Eskola, the victim is John Tharp, 87, of Beloit. Tharp died at a local hospital five days after the crash. 

The crash took place on the 2200 block of West Creedy Road around 2:52 p.m. 

Preliminary results of a forensic examination determine that Tharp died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway, and his death remains under investigation. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com