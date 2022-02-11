Rock County authorities identify victim of crash on West Creedy Road

BELOIT (WKOW) — The Rock County Medical Examiners Office has identified a man who died as a result of a crash on February 2.
According to Director of Operations Suzanne Eskola, the victim is John Tharp, 87, of Beloit. Tharp died at a local hospital five days after the crash.
The crash took place on the 2200 block of West Creedy Road around 2:52 p.m.
Preliminary results of a forensic examination determine that Tharp died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway, and his death remains under investigation.