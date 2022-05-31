 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock County, DHS vaccination clinics offering COVID-19 boosters to children ages 5-11

  • Updated
MGN-child vaccination

Rock County (WKOW) — The Rock County Public Health Department and the DHS Community-Based Vaccination Clinic will begin administering COVID-19 booster doses to children ages 5-11 Tuesday.

This follows the previous FDA authorization and CDC recommendation of the COVID-19 booster for this age group.

You can make vaccination appointments at the Rock County Public Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (608-757-5440) or the DHS Community-Based COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (844-684-1064), and walk-ins are welcome. 

The Rock County clinic is open Wednesdays 3 to 7 p.m., and the DHS clinic is open Tuesdays and Fridays 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturdays 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

You can find the current information on vaccine information and other local vaccine providers on vaccines.gov.