Rock County, DHS vaccination clinics offering COVID-19 boosters to children ages 5-11

Rock County (WKOW) — The Rock County Public Health Department and the DHS Community-Based Vaccination Clinic will begin administering COVID-19 booster doses to children ages 5-11 Tuesday.
This follows the previous FDA authorization and CDC recommendation of the COVID-19 booster for this age group.
You can make vaccination appointments at the Rock County Public Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (608-757-5440) or the DHS Community-Based COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (844-684-1064), and walk-ins are welcome.
The Rock County clinic is open Wednesdays 3 to 7 p.m., and the DHS clinic is open Tuesdays and Fridays 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturdays 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
You can find the current information on vaccine information and other local vaccine providers on vaccines.gov.