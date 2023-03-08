Rock County group puts focus on affordable housing at upcoming forum

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Leaders of a community group in Rock County say the lack of affordable housing is leading to problems, including homelessness. But they say it goes even further than that.
Richard Gruber from the Rock County Civics Academy spoke with 27 News. He said major projects in the area, like the construction of the casino in Beloit, are bringing people to the county to work. But there's nowhere for them to live. So they have to leave each day.
"The challenge is always where do you find housing to support that population coming into your community. And honestly, we've fallen behind in in our ability as a community to provide those resources up front," he said.
Wednesday, you have the chance to join in on the affordable housing conversation and talk about possible solutions.
The Rock County Affordable Housing forum is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Italian House restaurant. Seating is limited, so you are encouraged to arrive early to get a spot.