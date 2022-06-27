Rock County healthcare providers launch HIV testing awareness campaign

BELOIT (WKOW) — Monday, June 27 is National HIV Testing Day and Rock County healthcare providers launched a campaign to promote awareness about HIV testing services.
Vivent Health in Beloit kicked off the campaign by opening their doors for free HIV testing on Monday. The clinic also provides free HIV self-testing kits.
The CDC recommends those between the ages of 13-64 get tested for HIV at least once a year. Those at higher risk for contracting the virus, such as those with multiple sexual partners or who inject drugs, are recommended to get tested more often.
“Testing to know your status is important because it helps patients get on HIV medications that save their lives and prevent transmission,” said Ian Hedges, Chief Executive Officer of HealthNet of Rock County.
There are several other places where people can get tested for HIV in the area. Those include:
- HealthNet of Rock County
- Beloit Area Community Health Center
- Mercyhealth clinics and urgent care
- Beloit Health System
- SSM Health Dean Medical Group clinics
If you are interested in getting an HIV test, contact your provider.