Rock County Historical Society celebrates Father's Day with first-ever vintage car show

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Historical Society hosted their first-ever Vintage Car Show Sunday with fathers and their families in mind.
"We wanted to try and do something to celebrate dads this year," Tim Maahs, Executive Director of the Rock County Historical Society, said. "My team came up with the idea of hosting a car show."
The show featured nearly 90 vehicles of all makes and models--ranging in year, style and color. Many families participated.
"I think that it's just a great way to bond with your father and get to know your father in a different way," Maahs said.
In addition to the car show, the Rock County Historical Society opened up their campus for families to check out historical exhibits.