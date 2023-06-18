Rock County Historical Society hosts its vintage car show, focusing on 100 years of General Motors

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Rock County Historical Society hosted its second annual Vintage Car Show Sunday.
Vehicles of all makes and models through 2008 were on display.
Timothy Maahs is the Executive Director at the Rock County Historical Society. He said two years ago, they decided the community needed more things for the "automotive enthusiasts" that live in the area.
"Father's Day is a good day for it. So, this is your tune. We've got another great turnout right here," he said.
Maahs said there is a deep-rooted culture related to the automotive industry. After nearly 100 years, the Janesville General Motors plants closed down to make way for new things.
"That's part of what our Rock County legacies exhibit is focusing on right now is the 100 years of General Motors," Maahs said.
Just as they celebrate the long history of General Motors, guests were encouraged to celebrate the father figures in their life at this special Father's Day event.
Now a dad joke about cars to tie it all together;
What happens when a frog's car breaks down?
It gets toad.