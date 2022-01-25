Rock County identifies man who died after fire

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office identified a man who died after a fire on January 20.
In a press release from Suzanne Eskola, Director of Operations at the medical examiner's office, the victim has been identified as William Herkert, 76, of Janesville.
Herkert was pronounced dead at a local hospital following a fire on Bryn Mawr Dr. in the City of Janesville.
Results from a forensic examination are still pending, and his death remains under investigation by the Janesville Police and Fire Departments and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.