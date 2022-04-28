Rock County is scheduled to receive $8M for National Opioid Settlement

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — Rock County is scheduled to receive at least $8 million in funding to use for substance misuse prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery as a result of their participation in the National Opioid Settlement.
The settlement funds will be distributed over a 18-year period beginning in the second quarter of 2022, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
To determine how to best use these funds, a Rock County workgroup will be gathering community input over the next month.
The public can provide their thoughts between now and May 20 through a survey or virtual listening sessions. A virtual listening session will be held on May 5 for those directly impacted by opioid misuse, with another session being held on May 19 for the general public.
You can find links to the survey and registration for the May 19 listening session on the Rock County Public Health Department website’s Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention page.
Information will also be shared through the Rock County Public Health Department’s Facebook page.
“The National Opioid Settlement Funds provide us with an opportunity to invest in prevention and to support individuals and populations most impacted by the opioid crisis,” said Katrina Harwood, a Rock County Health Officer.
The workgroup’s main goal is to be fair and transparent throughout the process.
After gathering information from the community, programs and policies will be evaluated for their potential impact, fit, equity and feasibility. The workgroup will then submit recommendations to the Rock County Board of Supervisors who will make the final decision on the allocation of funds.
All Rock County residents are encouraged to participate in this process by completing the survey or attending one of the listening sessions.
The funds Rock County is set to receive are small part of over $400 million coming into Wisconsin as part of the National Opioid Settlement.