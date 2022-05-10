Rock County law enforcement agencies team up for impaired driving task force

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is setting out to prevent people from driving under the influence.
According to a news release from the city of Beloit, the task force will be deployed May 13, 14 and 21.
“Our goal is to reduce the number of impaired drivers in Beloit and send the message that driving under the influence is never acceptable. We want to see each and every person get home safely each and every day," said Beloit Police Sgt. Eric Rohrer.
Officials encourage drivers to make other plans so they don't drive while drunk or high.
Authorities in Rock County recommend the following:
Ensure everyone in your vehicle is buckled up – every day, every trip. Watch your speed, be patient and alert.
If you plan to use any alcohol, drugs or prescription medication that will impair your driving, choose a sober designated driver.
If you’re feeling buzzed, you likely are over the 0.08 BAC limit and should not drive. Take public transit, a taxicab, or ask a sober friend to drive you home.
The Wisconsin DOT offers a free Drive Sober mobile app that includes a blood alcohol estimator, designated driver selector, and find-a-ride feature that uses a smart phone’s GPS to locate alternative transportation.
Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons with a safe ride home. Visit www.tlw.org/ and click on Safe Ride.
Report impaired drivers to law enforcement by calling 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location.
Several departments in Rock County are participating in the task force including, Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Janesville, Town of Beloit, City of Beloit, Town of Turtle, Clinton and Orfordville police departments.