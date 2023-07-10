Rock County law enforcement officers carry the torch for Special Olympics

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Law enforcement officers in Rock County supported and celebrated Special Olympic athletes Monday morning.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office hosted the Rock County final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Every year, the run raises money and support for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Law enforcement officers carry the torch across the state.
Even coordinator Jared Porter said they were proud to hold the event in Janesville.
"It really is truly inspiring," he said. "And Janesville is a truly really inclusive place in Wisconsin."
Special Olympics Wisconsin provides year-round sports opportunities for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities.