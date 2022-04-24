Rock County Public Health marks 'National Infant Immunization Week'

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County Public Health Department will mark National Infant Immunization Week this week. The annual observance runs from April 24 to April 30.
It highlights the importance of protecting children two years old and younger from vaccine-preventable diseases.
The Rock County Public Health Department encourages parents and guardians to keep up to date on routine vaccines by scheduling visits with their primary medical care provider.
The department provides low-cost immunizations to children who do not have medical insurance or whose medical insurance doesn’t cover vaccinations.
Parents and guardians can schedule an appointment by calling 608-757-5440.