Rock County residents stand against racism

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- People in Rock County showed they stand against racism.
YWCA Rock County organized an event in Janesville on Thursday to celebrate and advocate for the elimination of racism.
Rock County equity manager Dr. Atiera Coleman was the keynote speaker. She said everyone has a role to play in the work for racial justice.
"For some, this work will be about learning or unlearning. For some, it can be about broadening their perspective to have compassion and empathy for those that are different than themselves," Coleman said.
As part of the YWCA's "Stand Against Racism" campaign, the Rock County Board of Supervisors declared April 28-May 1 as "Stand Against Racism Days" in the county.