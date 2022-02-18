 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Burst of Moderate to Heavy Snow May Affect Southern
Wisconsin...

Snow showers associated with a passing arctic cold front will
affect southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and early evening,
mainly between 5 pm CST and 8 pm CST. A burst of moderate to
briefly heavy snow may occur in the snow showers, quickly dropping
the visibility down to 1/4 to 1/2 mile. This could result in a
quick snow accumulation of under an inch on untreated roads,
resulting in hazardous travel conditions and accidents.

Evening commuters should be prepared to slow down during this
burst of heavier snow, and save lives. Be weather aware this
evening.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South to Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to
50 mph becoming northwesterly this evening.

* WHERE...All of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest gusts are expected with snow
showers associated with the cold front that will move through
late this afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Rock County Sheriff will not seek re-election

  • Updated
Rock County Sheriff Knudson

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) —  Rock County's current sheriff, Troy Knudson, is not seeking re-election. 

Knudson announced his decision in a press release Friday morning. 

"I believe that it is important to make my intentions known early in the process to ensure that the community has sufficient time to thoroughly evaluate potential successors for the Office," Knudson said in the release. 

Knudson has been with the department for 33 years and has served as sheriff since 2019. His time as Sheriff was the "highlight of that career," and Knudson expressed gratitude to the citizens who elected him. 

Knudson acknowledged that his department has faced external and internal challenges over the last several years. 

"While all of these challenges and projects have been daunting, I have been incredibly proud of the response of our staff," Knudson said. "They have combined their training and expertise with a strong drive to get the job done and they have performed admirably and accomplished a great deal." 

Knudson said he has confidence in the team at the department to meet future challenges. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you