Rock County Sheriff will not seek re-election

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — Rock County's current sheriff, Troy Knudson, is not seeking re-election.
Knudson announced his decision in a press release Friday morning.
"I believe that it is important to make my intentions known early in the process to ensure that the community has sufficient time to thoroughly evaluate potential successors for the Office," Knudson said in the release.
Knudson has been with the department for 33 years and has served as sheriff since 2019. His time as Sheriff was the "highlight of that career," and Knudson expressed gratitude to the citizens who elected him.
Knudson acknowledged that his department has faced external and internal challenges over the last several years.
"While all of these challenges and projects have been daunting, I have been incredibly proud of the response of our staff," Knudson said. "They have combined their training and expertise with a strong drive to get the job done and they have performed admirably and accomplished a great deal."
Knudson said he has confidence in the team at the department to meet future challenges.