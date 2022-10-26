Rock County Sheriff's Office arrests man for May shooting where 4 mobiles homes were hit by gun fire

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — The Rock County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for a shooting in the Town of Rock in May.
Sheriff Troy Knudson said the shooting took place at the Rockvale Mobile Home Park on May 8, and four mobile homes and a car were hit by gun fire. But, Knudson said investigation showed one person was targeted and 65 shots were fired "by more than one individual."
Knudson said Dakota Davidson, 20, was arrested on October 25 on a pending charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and nine counts of recklessly endangering safety.
He is set to appear in court on Thursday.
Knudson said the investigation is still ongoing.